food ingredients - food labels

Know your food ingredients in 12 words or less
Whatsinit? is a free food ingredients app that quickly, clearly and precisely tells you what’s really in your food.
Make informed choices
Find information about any food ingredients with this jargon busting app. Whether you are curious about why aluminum sodium salt was added to your cheese
or you want to know the nutritional value of Jerusalem artichokes.
All this information and more can be accessed on Whatsinit? in seconds.
How it works
Food ingredients can be explored in various ways:
At a glance, all food ingredients are colour coded.
With a short summary of no more than 12 words.
With a detailed description that also includes aliases, nutrients and potential side effects.
Still want to know more? Our one tap link will take you directly to the ingredient’s Google search results.
Food ingredients colour codes
Safe
Natural, widely considered safe.
Caution
Natural or artificial, may cause a few side effects, considered safe.
Cut back
Natural or artificial, may cause significant side effects, considered safe in small or recommended quantities.
Avoid
Natural or artificial, widely considered unsafe.
Whatsinit? unique features:
Learn aliases
One ingredient can be known by
many names. Whatsinit? lists ingredients with their names and aliases so nothing sneaks by you.
3 tools to find ingredients:
With its dynamic food label search features, Whatsinit? removes the limitations of barcodes.
Our extensive food ingredients database can be accessed using the keyboard, camera or voice function so you can use it wherever, whenever.
Type it
Look up food ingredients using your keyboard.
Save time typing out ingredient names by using the predictive suggestions which are displayed as you type.
Add and search for every ingredient on a food label in seconds.
Capture it
Search for all food ingredients on a food label, menu, or any other list of ingredients in seconds.
Our optical character recognition (OCR) technology can identify ingredients directly from your photos.
Our OCR results are up to 100% accurate, subject to lighting conditions and print quality.
Say it
Look up food ingredients using your voice.
Our built in speech recognition technology can work either online or offline.
A speedy alternative to a keyboard or camera search.
allergies, intolerances and dislikes (aid)
Personalise the app according to your needs by using the allergies, intolerances and dislikes (aid) function where you can exclude individual ingredients or entire food groups from your diet.
You can also choose one of the pre-set diets that range from lactose intolerance to nut allergies or a vegan diet.
Discover more...
Whatsinit? includes a wide range of food ingredients some of which you may not find in packaged foods. You can discover information about proteins, fats, medicinal herbs, spices and probiotic bacteria to name a few.
About us
Whatsinit? was formed in 2015 when Temi Alanamu and Rob Renton were made redundant and financial constraints meant that they had to increasingly depend on cheap, processed food. On reading the ingredients labels, they realised that they had no clue what many of the ingredients actually meant.
Born with sickle cell anaemia, a genetic disorder that can be worsened by diet, Temi found herself researching every ingredient on every food label before she ate anything to ensure that it did not contain any substances that could pose any short term or long term side effects. She soon found this lifestyle unsustainable and since no app performed this function in a quick, simple and user-friendly manner, they combined Rob’s technical expertise with Temi’s background in academic research to develop Whatsinit? the food ingredients app.
This app was created in partnership with doctors, nurses, dietitian, nutritionists, trainers and naturalists to ensure that all the information is accurate and up to date.
